Thursday, 8 April, 2021, 9:12 AM
Partial Repairing Of Damaged Embankment At Nandaibari

Farmers demand total reconstruction for benefits

Published : Thursday, 8 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

The Nandaibari embankment along the Choto Jamuna River in Raninagar Upazila. photo: observer

RANINAGAR, NAOGAON, Apr 7: After about three eras, repairing of the risky portion of the Nandaibari embankment along the Choto Jamuna River has begun in Raninagar Upazila of the district.
To start the repairing, the WDB authorities completed all necessary formalities including tendering and appointing contractor. The repairing of about 150 feet is being done at Tk 39 lakh.
Already, the earth-filling has been completed. Now geo bags are  being dropped.
The repairing work has been initiated jointly by local administration and the WDB.
But a good number of farmers of Gona Union of Raninagar Upazila and Sahagola Union of neighbouring Atrai Upazila expressed their frustration over repairing portion of the guide-dam.
According to them, if the total embankment is not repaired, their houses, crops, and fisheries will be submerged during flood time.
The embankment was raised along the Choto Jamuna River covering Nandaibari, Krishnapur, and Malanchi areas of the two upazilas, Raninagar and Atrai.
 To ensure proper use of the river water for agriculture in the localities like Ghoshgram, Nandaibari, and Krishnapur under Gona Union of Raninagar Upazila, and Fulbari under Atrai Upazila, the dam was built in 1980s.
After the construction, the embankment has never been repaired by any department of the government.  Since then locals have been trying to resist entering of flood water in localities with bamboo-barricade or geo sand bags.
Every year houses, transplanted Aman and vegetables have been destroyed due to submergence during the flood time.
Farmers drew the attention of local MP Alhaj Anwar Hossin Helal for arranging total repairing of the embankment.
Farmer Abul Hossain of Nandaibari Village in the upazila said, flood water enters localities every year to destroy crops, houses and ponds. "It will come no use of us if WDB does repair the remaining broken part," he added.
Gona Union's Chairman Abul Hasnat Khan Hasan said, it will not bring any benefit to locals if only 150 feet is repaired; there is a possibility of swelling river water to enter localities through its un-repaired part. "I strongly demanded repairing the remaining part of the dam," he added.  
Sub-Divisional Engineer of the WDB in Naogaon Prabir Kumar Pal said, "In cooperation of all, we are repairing the risky portion of the embankment permanently."
All repairing processing for the remaining part, he added, will be completed in the next season.


