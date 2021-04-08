Traders protest lockdown at Hatiya

HATIYA, NOAKHALI, Apr 7: Hundreds of traders on Tuesday blocked road for about two hours by setting fire to tires on the road demanding withdrawal of the lockdown in Hatiya Upazila of the district.

They blocked the road in Sadar Ochkhali area of the upazila from 4pm to 6pm.

Local sources said a procession was brought out from Ochkhali Old Bazaar to Char Rasta crossing in the afternoon demanding withdrawal of lockdown. At this time some small processions came from all around and gathered at the same place. Later, a huge procession went around the main road of the upazila and came in front of the police station.

At that time, businessmen were seen chanting slogans against the decision of lockdown imposed by government.

Hatia Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Imran Hossain said lockdown has been imposed in Hatiya as in the rest of the country, according to the government's decision.

The police administration has been asked to take legal action to keep the situation under control, the UNO added.









