Five found dead in three districts

Five people including a minor child were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Bhola, Bagerhat and Chandpur, in three days.

MONPURA, BHOLA: Police recovered the body of a man from the Meghna River in Monpura Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 45, could not be known immediately. Police sources said locals spotted the body floating in the Meghna River in Ramnewaj Launch Ghat area at around 11am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Locals suspect that he might have been missing after the launch capsized in the Shitalakshya River a couple of days back.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Monpura Police Station (PS) Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the incident.

MORELGANJ, BAGERHAT: Members of Fire Service on Tuesday recovered the body of a minor girl from the Pangusi River in Morelganj Upazila of the district a day after her missing.

The deceased was identified as Sabina Yeasmin, 7, daughter of Shahjalal Sheikh, a resident of the upazila.

Local sources said Sabin went missing in the river on Monday while bathing in it.

Later, the fire service personnel recovered her body at around 6pm on Tuesday.

Morelganj PS OC Md Maniruzzaman confirmed the incident.

CHANDPUR: The bodies of three fishermen, who had gone missing in the Meghna River on Sunday during storm, have been recovered.

Of them, two bodies were retrieved from the river on Tuesday morning while one on Monday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Alamgir Hawlader, Mohammad Ali Dewan and Monsur Ali Bepari, residents of Sadar Upazila in the district.

Chandpur Sadar PS OC Abdur Rashid said five fishermen went to the Meghna River on Sunday for fishing. Suddenly, they met a storm and went missing in the river.

Being informed, members of Fire Service and Civil Defence and navy rushed to the scene and started rescue operation.

However, two fishermen are still missing in the river and a search drive is being conducted to find them, the OC added.





