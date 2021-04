A total of 250 poor and helpless families received Tk 1,000







A total of 250 poor and helpless families received Tk 1,000 each from the Prime Minister's fund during the lockdown on the occasion of the 'Mujib Barsho'. The distribution programme was organised at Chakrakhali School Field in Batiaghata Upazila of Khulna on Wednesday. DC Mohammad Helal Hossain was present as chief guest while Batiaghata UNO Nazrul Islam presided over the programme. photo: observer