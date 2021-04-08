Minor girl drowns at Nandigram

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA, Apr 7: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The deceased was identified as Puja Rani, 6, daughter of Suren Chandra, a resident of Hatkarai Kamar Pukurpara Village under Bhatgram Union in the upazila. She was a student of class one at Hatkarai Government Primary School.

Local sources said Puja went missing in a pond nearby the house at noon while bathing in it.

Later, the family members found her body and recovered it from the pond.







