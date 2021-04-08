Seven murdered, 21 wounded in four districts

Seven people including a union parishad (UP) member were murdered and at least 21 others injured in separate incidents in four districts- Narsingdi, Panchagarh, Natore and Rangpur, in two days.

NARSINGDI: Two farmers were stabbed to death and another was injured by a mentally-challenged man in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Farhad Mia, 50, son of Fazal Mia, and Ali Azgar, 65, residents of Sagoriapara Village in the upazila.

Police, however, detained accused Yunus.

Police and local sources said Yunus attacked on Farhad when he was working at his paddy field in the afternoon.

After stabbing Farhad indiscriminately, Yunus, later, hacked Asgar Ali and Sentu Mia with the same knife, leaving the trio critically injured.

The injured were rushed to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital, where the two farmers declared dead.

Injured Sentu Mia was sent to Dhaka following the deterioration his condition.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Narsingdi Sadar Model Police Station (PS) Biplob Kumar Chowdhury confirmed the incident.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: A man was killed by his younger brother in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Rabiul Alam, 42, was the son of Sharafat Ali, a resident of Haradighi Lalgach Village under Buraburi Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Rabiul Alam and his younger brother Firoz Alam had been at loggerheads over land for long.

As a sequel to it, an altercation took place in between them at night.

At one stage, Firoz Alam started hacking his elder brother with a sharp weapon, leaving him critically injured.

Injured Rabiul was rushed to Panchagarh Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

However, Firoz Alam fled away soon after the incident.

Tentulia Model PS OC Abu Sayem Mia confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest Firoz Alam in this connection.

NATORE: Two men were murdered in separate incidents in Gurudaspur and Baraigram upazilas of the district on Tuesday.

A man was hacked to death by his younger brother in Gurudaspur Upazila at night.

Deceased Khaleque, 55, son of late Rawshan Ali, was a resident of Purulia Village under Nazirpur Union in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said an altercation took place in between Khaleq and his younger brother Maleq, 50, over constructing a toilet in the house at around 11pm.

As a sequel to it, Maleq started hacking his elder brother indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured.

Injured Khaleq was rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Gurudaspur PS OC Md Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest the accused.

On the other hand, a man was allegedly beaten to death by his step-brother in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

Deceased Manirul Islam, 34, was a resident of Chakpara Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.

The deceased's wife Rani Begum said Manirul borrowed Tk 5,000 from his step-brother Manik few days back.

In the afternoon, the duo locked in an altercation over the money.

At one point, Manik, his wife Sharifa Khatun and sister Mosammat Begum started beating Manirul with stick, leaving him injured.

The injured was rushed to Baraigram Upazila Health Complex, where Manirul succumbed to his injuries, said Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Asaduzzaman.

Being informed, police recovered the body at night and sent it to a local hosital morgue for an autopsy.

Police, however, arrested Sharifa Khatun, who was injured by Manirul's relatives, from the hospital.

Baraigram PS Inspector (Investigation) Abdur Rahim confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.

RANGPUR: Two people including a local UP member were killed and at least 20 others injured in a clash between two groups of people in Gangachara Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Azizul Islam, 52, local UP member and resident of Char Bagdahra Village under Nohali Union, and Reazul Islam, 60.

Local sources said Azizul and former UP member Saiful Islam had been at loggerheads over land for long.

In the afternoon, supporters of both locked in a clash in the village, leaving Reazul Islam dead on the spot and several others injured.

Critically injured Azizul Islam succumbed to his injuries on the way to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

Additional Superintendent of Rangpur Police Abu Tayyab Md Arif Hossain confirmed the incident.





