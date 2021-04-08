Video
Two culverts are of no use to Ishwardi villagers

Published : Thursday, 8 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent

The photo shows one of the two unplanned culverts in Laxmi Kund Union of Ishwardi Upazila. photo: observer

ISHWARDI, PABNA, Apr 7: Two unplanned culverts are of no use to village people in Ishwardi Upazila of the district.
The culverts were constructed on Beelkedar and Kamalpur roads under Lakshmi Kund Union of the upazila at Tk 50 lakh. But these are remaining unused by vehicles since the beginning.
Villagers said, culverts were built seven years back. After earth-filling, contractor did not connect these with roads. As a result, these cannot be used.
Public suffering is taking place on the roads with which the culverts were supposed to be linked. At present, alternative roads have been raised beside the culverts; heavy-loaded vehicles are plying over these makeshift roads, taking risk.
Lakshmi Kund Union is a remote area of the upazila. To facilitate communication in several villages including Dadapur and Beelkader in the rainy season and bringing crops from char areas, the culverts were constructed under the Relief and Disaster Affairs Ministry.
Villagers complained, huge government money has been misused in building these unplanned culverts.
Lakshmi Kund Union Chairman Anisur Rahman Shareef said, the contractor received bill without linking the culverts. Since the beginning, these are lying unused, he mentioned.  
Upazila Project Implementation Officer Tauhidul Islam said, the load capacity of the culverts is only five metric tons (MT); but trucks and tractors ply these roads with 15-16 MT of load each.
As a result, drivers of these vehicles are using the side paths instead of using the culverts, he added.


