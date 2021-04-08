Najib Razak faces bankruptcy

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 7: Malaysia's scandal-plagued former prime minister Najib Razak is facing bankruptcy for allegedly failing to pay more than $400 million in taxes, which could bring his political career to an end.

Najib lost power in 2018 when his party, which had governed the Southeast Asian nation for six decades, was defeated at the polls after he became embroiled in a financial scandal. The leader and his cronies were accused of stealing billions of dollars from state investment fund 1MDB, and he has since been convicted and sentenced to 12 years in jail in the first of several trials he is facing over the fraud.

Last year, a court ordered Najib -- who remains free on bail and is still an MP -- to pay 1.69 billion ringgit ($409 million) in taxes owed between 2011 and 2017. Late Tuesday, Najib said that tax officials issued a notice demanding he settle the bill, plus additional costs, otherwise they will launch bankruptcy proceedings. -AFP