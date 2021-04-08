Video
Thursday, 8 April, 2021, 9:11 AM
Home Foreign News

All adults eligible for jab: Biden

Published : Thursday, 8 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

WASHINGTON, Apr 7: All adults across America will be eligible for Covid-19 vaccines within two weeks, President Joe Biden announced Tuesday, as economic powerhouse California set a June 15 target to fully reopen businesses.
The positive news from the United States -- which has reported the most coronavirus deaths of any country but is now a leader in vaccine distribution -- contrasted with a record daily toll in Brazil and Europe's troubled rollout of the AstraZeneca shot.
Biden announced in a White House speech that he is moving up the deadline for all over 18s to be eligible for vaccines to April 19. The previous target had been May 1.
"Our vaccine program is in overdrive. We're making it easier to get a vaccination shot," Biden told the nation. "We're the first country to administer 150 million shots and the first country to fully vaccinate over 62 million people."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

