India imposes new curbs as cases hit record

NEW DELHI, April 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat became the latest to tighten coronavirus curbs on Wednesday as India's infections surged to a record of almost 116,000 new cases in 24 hours.

India has now recorded 12.8 million cases, the third-highest behind the United States and Brazil, although those nations have much smaller populations. More than 166,000 Indians have died.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state and home to megacity Mumbai, has imposed a night curfew and weekend lockdowns are due to begin on Friday evening. New Delhi imposed night curfews from Tuesday, and on Wednesday, Gujarat in western India extended after-dark restrictions to 20 cities and banned large social and political gatherings.

The northern state of Punjab on Wednesday ordered a ban on political gatherings and extended a night curfew to the whole state while capping numbers at indoor funerals and weddings to 50 guests and 100 for outdoors.

The Centre on Wednesday allowed Covid-19 vaccination at public, private workplaces having about 100 eligible beneficiaries from April 11. Of the eight States that show an upward trajectory of daily new cases , the western State of Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 55,469 followed by the heavily forested Central State of Chhattisgarh (9,921) and the southern State of Karnataka (6,150).





