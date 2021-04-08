Video
Thursday, 8 April, 2021
Russia to supply military gear to Pakistan

Moscow seeks to increase its stature in region, particularly in Afghanistan

Published : Thursday, 8 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7: Russia's foreign minister on Wednesday said Moscow and Islamabad would boost ties in the fight against terrorism, with Russia providing unspecified military equipment to Pakistan and the two holding more joint exercises at sea and in the mountains.
Sergey Lavrov's two-day trip to Pakistan is the first visit by a Russian foreign minister in nine years, part of a warming in once frosty relations. It comes as Moscow seeks to increase its stature in the region, particularly in Afghanistan, where it has sought to inject itself as a key player in accelerated efforts to find a peaceful end to decades of war.
"We stand ready to strengthen the anti-terrorist potential of Pakistan, including by supplying Pakistan with special military equipment," Lavrov said, without going into detail about the equipment.
He added that an agreement was also reached on conducting additional joint military exercises such as the Arabian Monsoon maritime drill.
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan had "looked at our cooperation in defence and counterterrorism and we feel that we have within our framework of dialogue [involving] strategic stability and counterterrorism opportunities of interaction and we feel we can help each other".
"I am grateful to the foreign minister that he has acknowledged the progress Pakistan has made in defeating and reversing terrorism and extremism and they're more than happy to further build our capacity on that."
As Washington reviews an agreement it signed more than a year ago with the Taliban and rethinks a May 1 withdrawal of its soldiers, Moscow has stepped up its involvement in Afghanistan, emerging as a significant player.
Last month it hosted talks between the Taliban and senior government officials and Lavrov suggested another high-level meeting could again be held in Moscow. Lavrov arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday from India, with whom Moscow has had a long and solid relationship. The apparent reset in Pakistani-Russian relations however is, by contrast, a recent            phenomenon.    -DAWN


