Champaka Ramanayake's contract to be extended

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) decided in principle to extend the tenure of Bangladesh High Performance (HP) cricket team pace bowling coach Champaka Ramanayake.

The Sri Lankan coach signed a 100-day contract with the BCB, which will now be increased.

Naimur Rahman Durjoy, chairman of the BCB's High Performance Unit, said the issue was discussed at a meeting at the BCB on Tuesday.

The meeting also highlighted the issue of HP head coach Toby Radford. Due to the migraine pain, the English coach could not be with the team in the series against Ireland Wolves, held in Chittagong and Dhaka last month.

Meanwhile, the global Covid-19 situation has been a headache now. The HP chairman sat in a meeting with the cricket management department and the selectors to decide what to do in this situation.

"Our main issue is the head coach (Russell Domingo)," he told reporters after the meeting. "The head coach has some physical issues and now they have travel restrictions. There has been talk about how to program these in the future. And here is our bowling coach Champaka, towards the end of his contract. So we talked about some requests and some demands on renewal."

"We actually hired him as a bowling consultant, not only for HP but also for our age level team and even the players who are out of the national team. We have taken it as an option considering that it can work. His normal contract is 100 days of 1 year. So we are expanding it so that he can be used elsewhere."

Bangladesh national team will tour Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series and Champaka who is in Sri Lanka could help the Bangladesh bowlers also. -BSS













