Thursday, 8 April, 2021, 9:10 AM
Pakistan U19's Bangladesh tour delayed for Covid-19

Published : Thursday, 8 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

The Pakistan Under-19's Bangladesh tour was delayed due to the recent surge of Covid-19 cases.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have agreed on readjusting the itinerary for the tour in consideration of the week-long countrywide Covid-19 restriction on public movement and activities which ends on April 11.
The Pakistan U19 team will now arrive in Bangladesh on April 17 instead of April 12 to play a four-day match and five youth ODIs against the hosts who are the defending Under 19 world champions.
The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS) is the venue for the lone four-dayer and the first three 50-over matches while the last two games will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur, Dhaka.
The four-dayer will be held from April 23-26 after which the first one-day is on April 30. The next four matches are on May 2, 4, 7 and 9. Pakistan youths will leave Bangladesh on May 10.     -BSS


