Pakistan U19's Bangladesh tour delayed for Covid-19

The Pakistan Under-19's Bangladesh tour was delayed due to the recent surge of Covid-19 cases.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have agreed on readjusting the itinerary for the tour in consideration of the week-long countrywide Covid-19 restriction on public movement and activities which ends on April 11.

The Pakistan U19 team will now arrive in Bangladesh on April 17 instead of April 12 to play a four-day match and five youth ODIs against the hosts who are the defending Under 19 world champions.

The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS) is the venue for the lone four-dayer and the first three 50-over matches while the last two games will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur, Dhaka.

The four-dayer will be held from April 23-26 after which the first one-day is on April 30. The next four matches are on May 2, 4, 7 and 9. Pakistan youths will leave Bangladesh on May 10. -BSS







