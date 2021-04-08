Varendra North Zone seals Bangladesh Games cricket final

Showing an unwavering resolve, Varendra North Zone moved to the final of the Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games male cricket event as they recorded a 36-run win over Chattola East Zone in their last match of the group phase at the Abdur Rab Serniabat Stadium (ARSS) in Barishal on Wednesday.

This was their second victory in three matches while Chattola lost their second match in three games to be eliminated from the final race.

Varendra will battle for the gold medal against the winner between Jahangirabad Central Zone and Chandrodip South Zone, who will vie tomorrow (Thursday) in an unofficial semifinal game at the same venue.

Varendra started the tournament with a crushing 211-run victory over Chandrodip but lost the way in the second match as they were defeated by three wickets at the hands of Jahangirabad.

However in their third game, they compiled 235 before being all out in 49.1 overs after being sent to bat first. But their bowlers bowled well in tandem to wrap up Chattola for 199 in 47.1 overs.

Despite losing two wickets for 50 runs, Varendra bounced back into the game due to the steely resolve from skipper Nayeem Ahmed, Emon Ali and Zakaria Islam Shanto. While Nayeem top-scored the side with a belligerent 85, Shanto made 42. Emon Ali contributed with 29. Apart from them, Minhajul Hasan and Fahim Habib scored an identical 19.

Tanvir Ahmed and Asaduzzaman Khan Tushar scalped two wickets apiece while Mustakim Mea, Redwan Hossain Siam and Ashraful Islam Rohan took one wicket each for Chattola.

In pursuit of a moderate target, Chattola's start was not good enough and they had to pay for it by losing the game.

Captain Rihad Khan kept the side in the contest with 81 runs while he was ably supported by Mustafizur Rahman who made 36. Moinul Hasan scored 28. But the trio's dismissal forced Chattola to be dismissed before they completed the full 50 overs quota.

Zakaria Islam Shanto also contributed with bowling for Varendra, claiming 3-39 while Shayan Ahmed and Nayeem Ahmed snared two wickets apiece.

Nayeem for his all-round performance was awarded as the man of the match. -BSS







