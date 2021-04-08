Video
Marjan, Humaira keep continuity of winning gold in Karate

Published : Thursday, 8 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Marjan Akhter Priya and Humaira Akhter Antra celebrating after winning the gold in the Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games women's Karate event held on Wednesday at Bandarban district gymnasium.

Marjan Akhter Priya and Humaira Akhter Antra celebrating after winning the gold in the Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games women's Karate event held on Wednesday at Bandarban district gymnasium.

Marjan Akhter Priya and Humaira Akhter Antra continued their impressive form by maintaining the continuity of winning gold medal in the Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games women's Karate event held on Wednesday at Bandarban district gymnasium.
Marjan Akhter Priya of Bangladesh Army won gold in the women's -55-kg category kumi while Jannatul Ferdous Sumi of Bangladesh Ansar bagged the silver.
Naima Sikder of Gazipur and Kamrun Nahar of Sunamganj secured the bronze medal in this category.
In the women's -61 kg category, Humaira Akhter Antra won gold and Mesai Owang Rupa of Bandarban bagged silver while Taslima Khatun of Bangladesh Police and Hasina Khatun of Bangladesh Army secured bronze medals.
In the men's -60kg category kumi, Al Amin Islam of Bangladesh Army won gold while Yousuf Ali of Sparso and Rabbi Ali of Narayanganj bagged the bronze medal in this event after there was no competitors in this event.
In the men's -67kg category kumi, Jarsis Anwar Nayeem of Bangladesh Ansar won gold and Ferdaus Rupa of Bangladesh Army secured the silver while Baching Mong Marma of Dhaka and Nafiul Islam of Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan bagged the bronze medal.     -BSS


