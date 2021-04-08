Mainu, Nigar, Jannatul Sumona win gold in women's taekwondo



Mainu Marma of Bangladesh Ansar receiving gold of the women's -57kg weight category taekwondo event of the Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games held on Wednesday at National Sports Council gymnasium in Dhaka.

Mainu Marma of Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party won gold in the women's -57kg weight category beating Jannatul Tamanna of Chattogram district by 25-02 score in the final. Marzia Akter of Bangladesh Army and Saika Islam of Rajshahi district sports association bagged the silver medal in this event.

In the -53kg weight category, Nigar Sultana of Bangladesh Army won gold beating Prova Chakma of Bangladesh Ansar by 20-11 score in the final. Israt Jahan Riya of Cumilla District Sports Association (DSA) and Umme Kulsum Tuli Chattogram DSA bagged the bronze medal in this category.

In the -49kg weight category, Jannatul Sultana of Bangladesh Army won gold beating Lubna Akter of Bangladesh Ansar by 21-11 score in the final. Eva Khatun of Sirajganj DSA and Ram Kim Bom of Brahmanbaria DSA bagged the bronze medal in this category.

In the -46kg weight category, Sumona Munni of Bangladesh Army won gold beating Binoti Chakma of Bangladesh Ansar by 20-8 score in the final. Tuhin Khatun of Sirajganj DSA and Marfia Jannat of Chattogram DSA bagged the bronze medal in this category. -BSS





