Thursday, 8 April, 2021, 9:09 AM
Advance Search
Home Sports

Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games

Bangladesh Army becomes men's football champions

Published : Thursday, 8 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Army football team celebrating after winning gold of the men's football event of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games on Wednesday at Cumilla District Stadium.

Bangladesh Army football team celebrating after winning gold of the men's football event of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games on Wednesday at Cumilla District Stadium.

Bangladesh Army lifted the trophy of the men's football event of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games 2020 beating Sylhet district football team by 2-0 margin in the final on Wednesday at Cumilla District Stadium.
On the other hand, Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP) placed third winning over Satkhira district football team by 8-0 goals in a place decider at the same venue.
In the final, Emon put Army ahead with a 20-minute goal while Sanchoy doubled the margin scoring in the injury time.
BKSP win the place decider in big margin after its striker Piyash made a hat-trick scoring three goals while Morsalin and Faisal made a brace each and Tauhid netted a loner.
Earlier, strong Bangladesh Army team outplayed Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan  (BKSP) by 3-1 margin in the first semi-final while Sylhet district football team had a 3-1 win over Satkhira in the second semi-final on Tuesday to confirm the final of men's football event.
Before that Bangladesh Army made it to the semis along with Sylhet district football team from Group-A with highest points. BKSP and Satkhira came from Group-B to play the semi-final of the event.




