Thursday, 8 April, 2021, 9:09 AM
Daraz becomes Bangladesh cricket team's sponsors

Published : Thursday, 8 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) declared Daraz, a Leading e-commerce platform, as the sponsor of the Tigers for next two years.
Daraz will sponsor Bangladesh National Team (men's and women's), A Team and Under 19 Team up to 30 November, 2023.
Daraz (https://www.daraz.com.bd/) has been awarded the rights under which its logo will appear on the kits of the Bangladesh National Team (men's and women's), the Bangladesh A Team and the Bangladesh Under 19 Team. Meanwhile, Hungrynaki, a sister concern of Daraz, will be the Team Kits Partner. The sponsorship is effective from April 7, 2021 and will run up to 30 November 2023.
BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury welcomed Daraz to Bangladesh cricket, saying that they will work together for the success of Bangladesh cricket.
"Within a very short period Daraz has become one of the leading e-commerce sites in Bangladesh and arguably the most popular. The way Daraz has provided customer service at the doorsteps of millions of people, especially during the challenging period of the Covid-19 pandemic, has been admirable," Chowdhury said on Wednesday.
"The BCB is delighted to form a partnership with an organisation of international repute and one that has a progressive and innovative outlook. I thank Daraz for coming forward and associating its brand with Bangladesh Cricket. I am sure this will be a strong and durable relationship as we work towards the common goal of pursuing successes for Bangladesh cricket."
Daraz's Managing Director Syed Mostahidal Hoq said: "This is an auspicious moment for us because it always gives you immense pleasure to be able to do something for the country. By sponsoring our National Cricket Team we feel that we have become a part of the passion and glory associated with the game in Bangladesh and we look forward to celebrating many achievements in the years to come."
The BCB's sponsorship deal with prominent consumer goods company, Unilever Bangladesh Limited, expired on January 31, last year and since then their men's, women's and age-level teams are without a permanent sponsor.
Satellite service providers Akash DTH, Beximco Pharma and Evaly were the Bangladesh team's sponsor during this period in their home series against Zimbabwe, West Indies and away in New Zealand respectively.     -BSS


