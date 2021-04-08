Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 April, 2021, 9:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Business Events

Published : Thursday, 8 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

Business Events

Business Events

Commerce Secretary Dr. Md. Jafar Uddin (middle) receive a bouquet from ICMAB (The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh) President Abu Bakar Siddique  and SAFA President and past president of ICMAB  A. K. M. Delwer Hussain when the call on him at his office on Tuesday. They have discussed the issues regarding ICMAB.


Business Events

Business Events

Prime Bank Managing Director and CEO Hassan O. Rashid and Bangladesh Bank Sustainable Finance Department General Manager Khondkar Morshed Millat exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at a ceremony held at Bangladesh Bank in presence of Abu Farah Md. Nasser, Deputy Governor, Bangladesh Bank, as the chief guest. Under this agreement, Prime Bank will get access to long term finance for onward lending to its existing and prospective clients in the export oriented industries to procure machineries and technologies for modernization and technological development and up-gradation of capital machinery.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Business Events
Nokia settles patent fight with Lenovo
G20 agree to boost IMF war chest by $650b amid C-19
VAT realisation: NBR turns down Dhaka Club’s request
Ryanair says slow EU vaccine rollout to hit passenger forecast
Etihad starts scheduled flights to Israel
IMF raises India’s FY22 growth forecast to 12.5pc
‘Green Bond to be launched in capital market soon’


Latest News
Italy, Britain suggest age limits for AstraZeneca vaccine
India's richest man Ambani fined for irregularities
Domingo’s role as head coach under scrutiny
Elderly man held for 'raping' third-grader in Narail
32 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Deadly South African Covid-19 variant now dominant in Bangladesh
Accommodating corona patients to hospitals will become 'difficult'
Fakhar leads Pakistan to ODI series win against South Africa
Daraz to sponsor Bangladesh cricket team until 2023
Bangladesh hosts 10th D-8 summit Thursday: PM to join virtually
Most Read News
Bangladesh records highest ever 7,626 Covid cases, 63 deaths in a day
Let us build a healthier world for everyone
PM pitches for policy support to expand US-BD trade
Dhaka city is not likely to suffer earthquake greater than 7.5 magnitudes: Scholars
Child speaker Rafiqul Islam Madani arrested
No meeting, rally at mosques before and after prayers
Singer Indramohon Rajbangshi dies of COVID-19
Massive gas shortage ahead
Quader asks to make a list of Hefazat anarchists
3000-4000 sued over Saltha clash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft