Business Events

Commerce Secretary Dr. Md. Jafar Uddin (middle) receive a bouquet from ICMAB (The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh) President Abu Bakar Siddique and SAFA President and past president of ICMAB A. K. M. Delwer Hussain when the call on him at his office on Tuesday. They have discussed the issues regarding ICMAB.Prime Bank Managing Director and CEO Hassan O. Rashid and Bangladesh Bank Sustainable Finance Department General Manager Khondkar Morshed Millat exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at a ceremony held at Bangladesh Bank in presence of Abu Farah Md. Nasser, Deputy Governor, Bangladesh Bank, as the chief guest. Under this agreement, Prime Bank will get access to long term finance for onward lending to its existing and prospective clients in the export oriented industries to procure machineries and technologies for modernization and technological development and up-gradation of capital machinery.