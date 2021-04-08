VAT realisation: NBR turns down Dhaka Club’s request

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has turned down the request of Dhaka Club Limited to stop activities of realising Tk 33.74 crore as Value Added Tax (VAT) and Supplementary Tax.

The revenue collecting authority in a letter recently informed that there is no scope of waiver of VAT and Supplementary Duty as per the VAT Law 1991 once it has issued the demand notice following all legal procedures.

Second secretary of VAT Law and Policy Kazi Rezaul Hasan issued the letter on March 29.

Earlier, the Dhaka Club requested the NBR to stop the process to realise Tk 16,69,82,573 as VAT and Tk 7,04,53,658 as Supplementary Duty. -UNB





