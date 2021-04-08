Video
IMF raises India’s FY22 growth forecast to 12.5pc

Published : Thursday, 8 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

NEW DELHI, April 7: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday raised India's growth projections for 2021-22 to 12.5% from its January estimate
of 11.5%, making it the fastest growing major economy in the world.
The latest upgrade from the IMF for India's economy comes against the backdrop of a surge in Covid-19 infections, which have prompted some local lockdowns and could have an impact on overall growth.
Top Indian policy makers have so far said there is no need to scale down the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 10.5% GDP growth projection for 2021- 22. They say that the country is better prepared to deal with the second wave of the pandemic with vaccinations progressing at a brisk pace.
The World Bank had recently forecast the Indian economy to grow in the 7.5% to 12.5% range in 2021-22, given the significant uncertainty at this stage about both epidemiological and policy developments. It had also said that it expects India's economy to grow more than 10.1% in the 2021-22 - a sharp upward revision of 4.7 percentage points from its January 2021 forecast.
It is estimated to contract by 8% in 2020-21 but most estimates see growth rebounding strongly in the current fiscal year. But some economists see the recent surge in Covid-19 cases and the steps taken by authorities in states such as Maharashtra to combat the pandemic hurting growth and the ongoing recovery.    -TNN


