

Standard Bank’s AMD moderates int’l event

Additional Managing Director of Standard Bank Limited Md. Touhidul Alam Khan moderated the event of International IFN OnAir Roadshow-2021 held on 05 April 2021, organized by REDMoney Group, says a press release.The theme of the roadshow was "Brave new world: Islamic finance in Bangladesh". Md. Nazrul Islam, Deputy General Manager of Bangladesh Bank presented the keynote paper and Tengfu Li, Analyst, Financial Institutions Group, Moody's Investors Services gave a presentation on overall Islamic finance and banking in Asia.Dr. Saliba Sassine, Managing Director, Bluemount Capital, Scott Levy CEO, Bedford Row Capital, Ikbal Daredia, Advisor to CEO, Acting Director - Global Markets and Fixed Income (GMFI) and Acting Director - Treasury, The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), Professor Dr. M. Kabir Hassan, Professor of Finance, Department of Economics and Finance, University of New Orleans and Dr. Natalie Schoon, Consultant, Formabb were the panelists in this event.