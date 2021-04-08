Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 April, 2021, 9:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Global minimum tax for corporations inches towards reality

Published : Thursday, 8 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

WASHINGTON, April 7: Proposed by the United States, supported by the IMF and welcomed by major economies including France and Germany, a global minimum tax rate on corporations is gathering momentum toward becoming a reality.
The reform aimed at ending tax competition between countries and the use of tax havens by companies will be on the agenda of G20 finance ministers when they meet virtually on Wednesday, and the group could unveil a proposal by July.
The idea has been promoted by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development but received a fresh boost this week when US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she would push for an agreement among the advanced economies in the G20.
"Together, we can use a global minimum tax to make sure the global economy thrives based on a more level playing field in the taxation of multinational corporations," Yellen said on Monday.
The idea is to ensure companies pay a minimum amount of tax regardless of where they are located, preventing firms from evading taxes by establishing headquarters in countries with lower rates -- a practice prevalent among tech companies which drains resources from government coffers.
The United States lowered its corporate tax rate in 2017 under former president Donald Trump. But President Joe Biden last week proposed raising the rate again to finance a massive $2 trillion infrastructure and jobs plan.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Business Events
Nokia settles patent fight with Lenovo
G20 agree to boost IMF war chest by $650b amid C-19
VAT realisation: NBR turns down Dhaka Club’s request
Ryanair says slow EU vaccine rollout to hit passenger forecast
Etihad starts scheduled flights to Israel
IMF raises India’s FY22 growth forecast to 12.5pc
‘Green Bond to be launched in capital market soon’


Latest News
Italy, Britain suggest age limits for AstraZeneca vaccine
India's richest man Ambani fined for irregularities
Domingo’s role as head coach under scrutiny
Elderly man held for 'raping' third-grader in Narail
32 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Deadly South African Covid-19 variant now dominant in Bangladesh
Accommodating corona patients to hospitals will become 'difficult'
Fakhar leads Pakistan to ODI series win against South Africa
Daraz to sponsor Bangladesh cricket team until 2023
Bangladesh hosts 10th D-8 summit Thursday: PM to join virtually
Most Read News
Bangladesh records highest ever 7,626 Covid cases, 63 deaths in a day
Let us build a healthier world for everyone
PM pitches for policy support to expand US-BD trade
Dhaka city is not likely to suffer earthquake greater than 7.5 magnitudes: Scholars
Child speaker Rafiqul Islam Madani arrested
No meeting, rally at mosques before and after prayers
Singer Indramohon Rajbangshi dies of COVID-19
Massive gas shortage ahead
Quader asks to make a list of Hefazat anarchists
3000-4000 sued over Saltha clash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft