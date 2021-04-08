

CCCI President donates microbus to a hospital

The vehicle was given for the use of the medics during emergency services in order to render healthcare for the patients.

The microbus was hand over on behalf of Mahbubul Alam by CCCI Director Md Ohid Siraj Chowdhuri Swapan, says a press release of the chamber.

It may be mentioned here that Mahbubul Alam earlier donated 15-set Oxygen cylinders to Chattogram Dampara Police Line Hospital, two high floe nasal canal to Al Mahahil Nurture Hospital and food and essential items to more than 7,000 poor families in the port city.











