MGI launches Fresh Dessert Specialist Milk Powder

Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), has launched Fresh Dessert Instant Full Cream Milk Powder. Dessert is an integral part of our culture. Different varieties of sweets and desserts is a must have in different festivals. Creamy and thick milk is required to make almost every other delicious dessert. Here is why, Meghna Group of Industries has launched Bangladesh's only dessert specialist Fresh Dessert Instant Full Cream Milk Powder, says a press release.

Fresh Dessert Instant Full Cream Milk Powder is directly sourced from the best farms of New Zealand. It contains more than 28% milk fat which makes your dessert items more toothsome. Firni, shemai, payesh, curd, sweets, cake, custard, pudding, and many other sweet items can be made from this milk. The Milk Powder is enriched with nutrients like protein, calcium, iron, vitamin A, B, & D. It can also be consumed as liquid milk as a part of your nutritious diet. It easily mixes with water; also enhances the taste of tea and coffee.









