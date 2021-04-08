Daily Shopping launches campaign for customers

Popular retail chain shop 'Daily Shopping' has launched a three month long campaign titled 'Customer Championship-2021'. Under the campaign, customers will be awarded with attractive prizes for purchasing a specific amount of products during the campaign period, says a press release.

The campaign has started on April 01 and will run till June 30.

The prizes are Vision 32 inch LED television, hot and warm water purifier, electric woven, tk 3600 and tk 3000 cashback for purchasing at worth of tk 250000, 200000, 150000, 90000 and 75000 respectively. The prizes will be given for every customer who will purchase above specific amount of products. One customer will be able to get more than one prize.

Galib Farrokh Bakht, General Manager at Daily Shopping said, "We have set up most of the daily shopping outlets in localities so that customers can easily purchase their necessary products at reasonable price. We have a lot of customers who are doing monthly bazar from our outlets. We hope, new customers will enjoy to do more shopping from the Daily Shopping for such kind of initiative."

He also added "Due to increase of covid-19, the government has declared seven days lockdown. We are opening our outlets to provide the daily necessary products following government guideline. Therefore, we have increased home delivery facility and customers can purchase the product from the outlets of their locality through ordering over phone."

Faruk Hossain, Brand Manager, said "Daily Shopping has 49 outlets across the country including Dhaka that is adorned with multifarious grocery and household products, baby food, personal care products, beverage, snacks, toiletries, cosmetics, electronics and house ware items."





