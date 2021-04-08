Oil prices rise on stronger economic outlook

SINGAPORE, April 7: Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday on the prospects for stronger global economic growth amid increased COVID-19 vaccinations and a report that crude inventories in the United States, the world's biggest fuel consumer, fell.

But optimism about talks between the United States and Iran over Iran's nuclear programme and an impending increase in supply by major oil producers capped gains. Brent crude futures for June rose by 16 cents, or 0.3%, to $62.90 a barrel by 0657 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for May was up 14 cents, or 0.2%, to $59.47.

"Optimism on the global economic outlook boosted sentiment in the crude oil market," analysts from ANZ bank wrote in a note on Wednesday. -Reuters



