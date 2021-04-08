Video
Walton honours 60 people with awards

Published : Thursday, 8 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Correspondent

Country's electronics giant Walton has honoured 60 individuals and enterprises with 'Branding Heroes Award' as a recognition of their outstanding performance in promoting customers' attraction towards digital campaign through creative branding.
Apart from them, some 19 personnel were also awarded in different categories for their outstanding performance in reducing non-moving raw materials inventory as well as raising sales and export volumes in the current fiscal year, said a press release.
They have been awarded at a programme titled "Branding Heroes" that was organised virtually at Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Sunday.
Virtually, the award giving ceremony was attended by Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited's Managing Director Engineer Golam Murshed, Additional Managing Director Abul Bashar Hawlader, Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Eva Rezwana Nilu, Amdadul Haque Sarker and Md. Humayun Kabir, Walton Plaza Trade's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mohammad Rayhan among others.
Executive Directors Ariful Ambia, Dr Shakhawat Hossen, Amin Khan, Firoj Alam, Mofizur Rahman, Shahjalal Hossain Limon and Rakib Uddin, Walton AC's CEO Tanvir Rahman, Refrigerator's CEO Anisur Rahman Mallick, TV's CEO Engineer Mostafa Nahid Hossain, Electrical Appliances' CEO Md. Sohel Rana, Home Appliances's CEO Yeasir Al-Imran, distributors and Walton Plaza network's area, zonal and plaza managers also attended the function.
Walton is conducting Digital Campaign across the country to accelerate its digital customer database initiative for delivering online based warranty and best after sales services swiftly.
UNB adds: During the campaign, customer's name, contact number and Walton products model number have been stored on Walton server. As a result, customers will not have to keep the warranty paper and also they will get the desired after sales service even.
Customer database will also help the service center's representatives getting customers' feedback about their respective Walton products' service.
On the occasion of 'Walton Day' celebration at the 20th March last, Walton started the Digital Campaign Season-10.'
To encourage customers' participation in the campaign, the local brand has been offering sure cash back worth of lakhs of taka, free products and crores of taka cash vouchers upon the purchase of Walton fridge, TV, AC, washing machine and ceiling fan from any of the Walton Plazas or distributors' outlets across the country.


