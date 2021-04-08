Envoy hopes increased Pak investment in EPZs



High Commissioner of Pakistan to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui calls on BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam at the latter�s office on Wednesday.

He made the remark on Wednesday during his visit at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka, says a press release.

The High Commissioner wished more success of BEPZA under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He praised the management of EPZ and BEPZA's contribution to overall development of the country.

Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Md Nazrul Islam, welcomed the High Commissioner at his office and briefed on overall activities of EPZs, workers rights and benefits including other operational issues. BEPZA always provides its best services to the investors to run their business smoothly, he added.

The Executive Chairman of BEPZA informed that BEPZA Economic Zone, currently being developed at Mirsharai of Chattogram, is expected to be operational by this year.

He also informed the High Commissioner that BEPZA is going to establish three more EPZs at the different parts of the country. He requested Pakistani investors through the High Commissioner to come forward and explore the investment potentiality of Uttara, Ishwardi, Mongla EPZ and BEPZA Economic Zone as well to invest in diversified products.

Among others, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan, General Manager (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, General Manager (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain and General Manager (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam of BEPZA and Commercial Secretary of Pakistan High Commission in Bangladesh Muhammad Suleman Khan were present during this time.

















