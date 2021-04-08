Video
latest
Home Business

Stocks rise for 3rd running day on buying amid lockdown

Published : Thursday, 8 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose for third consecutive day amid reduced hours of trading amid lockdown on Wednesday as the investors continued to take fresh stakes.
At the close of the trading DSEX, the prime index of the DSE settled at 5,337.33 points on Tuesday with a gain of 55.95 points or 1.06 percent.
Besides, two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went up by 22.92 points and 9.56 points to settle at 2,011.19 points and 1,214.17 points respectively.
The turnover on DSE  stood at Taka 5,825.23 million from Taka 5,084.55 million in the previous session.
Gainers took lead over losers as out of 347 issues traded, 199 securities gained price while 46 declined and 102 remained unchanged.
Beximco topped the turnover chart followed by Robi, Asia Pacific Insurance, Lanka Bangla Finance and Beximco Pharma. The top 10 gainers were - Index Agro, Northern Insurance, Rupali Insurance, Sonar Bangla Insurance, Islami Insurance, DGIC, Provati Insurance, RAK Ceramic, BRAC Bank and LIBRAINFU.
The top 10 losers were - Reliance Insurance, National Life Insurance,Jute Spinning, DACCA Dyeing, Tunghai, ANLIMAYARN, Rahima Food, Eastern Insurance, EBL1STMF and IFILISLMF1.
On the other hand, port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also extended its winning streak continuing the trend of the previous session.
Selective categories index, CSCX and all shares price index, CASPI increased by 173.20 points and 104.55 points to stand at 15,434.91 points and 9,312.29 points respectively.
At CSE, a total of one crore shares and mutual funds of 214 companies were traded, of which 140 issues advanced while 25 declined and 49 issues remained unchanged.


