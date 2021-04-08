Video
Bank defaulters may not be allowed to contest in FBCCI polls

Published : Thursday, 8 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Debtors won't be allowed to contest in the upcoming election of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the apex trade body, in line with the preconditions in the national elections.
A letter from the Commerce Ministry was sent to Bangladesh Bank (BB) Governor Fazle Kabir on Wednesday.
The Commerce Ministry has requested the BB to provide Credit Information Bureau (CIB) reports to all the candidates vying for the post of Director in the FBCCI elections.
The letter said that the election of the board of directors of FBCCI for the term 2021-2023 will be held on May 5.
It has been mentioned that according to Article 15 (c) of the FBCCI Constitution, the participation of defaulters in FBCCI elections is prohibited.
According to him, the candidates need to be verified with the information related to the defaulter.
The letter, signed by Deputy Secretary Syeda Nahida Habiba, said that the documents (a pen drive with soft copy) from the FBCCI were sent to the candidates for the post of director in the FBCCI Election 2021-2023 to send updated information about the CIB.


