

Kabari hospitalised with C-19

Nur Uddin Sarker, personal assistant to the actress, confirmed the information on Wednesday evening.

Kabari caught fever on Saturday and got herself tested for Covid-19 the following day.

She turned out positive for the viral disease in the test and was admitted to the hospital on April 5, the assistant said, adding that she is now on oxygen support.

Kabari made her film debut in 1964 with the movie 'Sutarang' and has been acting since then.

Apart from acting, she directed and produced a number of films. In the previous election, she was elected Member of Parliament from Narayanganj. -Agencies Veteran actress Sarah Begum Kabari was admitted to Kurmitola General Hosptial in the capital on Monday, with Covid-19 infections.Nur Uddin Sarker, personal assistant to the actress, confirmed the information on Wednesday evening.Kabari caught fever on Saturday and got herself tested for Covid-19 the following day.She turned out positive for the viral disease in the test and was admitted to the hospital on April 5, the assistant said, adding that she is now on oxygen support.Kabari made her film debut in 1964 with the movie 'Sutarang' and has been acting since then.Apart from acting, she directed and produced a number of films. In the previous election, she was elected Member of Parliament from Narayanganj. -Agencies