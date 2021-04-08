Video
Thursday, 8 April, 2021
Home Back Page

HC summons PK Halder, 128 other loan defaulters from ILFSL

Published : Thursday, 8 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) has summoned 129 loan defaulters, including former director Prashanta Kumar Halder, known as PK Halder, from International Leasing and Financial Services Limited (ILFSL), to appear before it on May 24 and 25 to give their plan to return the borrowed money.
Prashanta Kumar Halder, now living in Canada, embezzled a huge amount of money from the ILFSL. He has been absconding since October in 2019.
A single HC bench of Justice Muhammad Khur-shid Alam Sarkar released the full text of the order recently. On March 16 this year, the HC bench passed the verbal order.
Barrister Mahfuzur Rahman Milon, who appeared before the court on behalf of the ILFSL, said the 129 borrowers owed his client an outstanding amount of about Tk 180 crores in loan.
The non-banking financial institution had recently filed a petition with the HC, seeking its directives to summon the 129 borrowers.
Earlier, the same HC bench had summoned 280 loan defaulters from People's Leasing and Financial Services Limited (PLFS), another non-banking financial institution, which is under the process of winding up.
Complying with the court order, 164 borrowers appeared in the court on February 23, 25 and March 9 this year. But 122 borrowers didn't appear.
On March 9, the HC bench issued a travel ban upon the 122 borrowers of the PLFS as they did not comply with the court order.


