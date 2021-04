SYLHET, Apr 7: Police administration has taken action against the officers in-charge (OCs) of Shalla and Dirai police stations on charge of negligence of duty during the March 17 attack on Hindu houses in Sunamganj by Hefazat activists.

Sunamganj Police Superintendent Mizanur Rahman confirmed the news.

Shalla Police Station OC Nazmul Haque has been suspended while Dirai Police Station OC Ashraful Islam transferred to Moulvibazar district.