Ctg hospital struggle to cope with C-19 patients

Published : Thursday, 8 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Apr. 7: Both public and private hospitals in Chattogram are struggling to cope with the growing number of Covid-19 patients.
As the hospitals have failed to accommodate a large number of corona patients, most of the affluent people are rushing towards the capital city, Dhaka, for better treatment.
Both public and private hospitals are being run with shortage of physicians and nurses.
According to local civil surgeon office, three more Covid patients died during the last 24 hours in Chattogram, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 400.
Besides, a total of 414 people have tested positive on Wednesday. With them, the number of Covid patients now stands at 42,715.
Hasan Shahriyar Kabir, Director of Health in Chattogram Division, said, "There are a total of 541-bed with 35 intensive care units (ICU) in public hospitals dedicated to Covid patients while 2043 general beds with 83 ICUs in private hospitals."
Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) has facilities for 150 patients with 10 ICUs, BITID has facilities for 30 patients, Bangabandhu Memorial Hospital has facilities for 100 patients with two ICUs, Ma O Shishu Hospital has facilities for 20 patients with 10 ICUs, and Parkview hospitals has 10 ICUs.
Following the horrible situation of medical facilities for Covid 19 patients, the Chattogram administration has taken steps to increase the medical facilities.
The Health Ministry directed the local administration to operate the proposed 100-bed Holy Crescent hospital under General Hospital as a corona unit-2.
The authorities concerned have been trying to increase the number in beds in Chattogram.
Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) has inaugurated a 50-bed isolation centre for the infected Covid patients in Laldighi area.  CCC Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury formally opened the centre on Tuesday noon. The CCC has already appointed 11 physicians, 12 paramedics, 3 pharmacists, 8 ward boys, 2 Store keeper, and 3 ward masters for this Isolation centre.


