Ministry’s probe body starts functioning

The seven-member probe committee, which was formed to investigate the launch capsize in the Shitalakkhya River in Narayanganj on April 4, led by Shipping Ministry's Joint Secretary Abdus Sattar Shaikh, has started its probe activities to submit its report within the stipulated time.

As part of the investigation, the probe body will conduct mass hearing on Thursday from 11:00am to 2:00pm at Narayanganj Coal Terminal (Koylaghat) area near Madanganj China Bridge, according to a press release issued by Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Public Relation Officer Mobarak Hossain Majumder.

The Shipping Ministry formed the probe body on April 5, a day after the launch disaster that claimed 35 lives, including women and children. During the accident, the Munshiganj-bound launch was carrying over 50 passengers.







