Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 April, 2021, 9:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Launch Capsize

Ministry’s probe body starts functioning

Published : Thursday, 8 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Staff Correspondent

The seven-member probe committee, which was formed to investigate the launch capsize in the Shitalakkhya River in Narayanganj on April 4, led by Shipping Ministry's Joint Secretary Abdus Sattar Shaikh, has started its probe activities to submit its report within the stipulated time.
As part of the investigation, the probe body will conduct mass hearing on Thursday from 11:00am to 2:00pm at Narayanganj Coal Terminal (Koylaghat) area near Madanganj China Bridge, according to a press release issued by Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Public Relation Officer Mobarak Hossain Majumder.
The Shipping Ministry formed the probe body on April 5, a day after the launch disaster that claimed 35 lives, including women and children. During the accident, the Munshiganj-bound launch was carrying over 50 passengers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kabari hospitalised with C-19
Passengers travelling in a bus maintaining social distancing
Book Fair sees few visitors
HC summons PK Halder, 128 other loan defaulters from ILFSL
Shalla OC suspended, Dirai OC transferred
Ctg hospital struggle to cope with C-19 patients
Ministry’s probe body starts functioning
Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque, 82 others sued


Latest News
Italy, Britain suggest age limits for AstraZeneca vaccine
India's richest man Ambani fined for irregularities
Domingo’s role as head coach under scrutiny
Elderly man held for 'raping' third-grader in Narail
32 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Deadly South African Covid-19 variant now dominant in Bangladesh
Accommodating corona patients to hospitals will become 'difficult'
Fakhar leads Pakistan to ODI series win against South Africa
Daraz to sponsor Bangladesh cricket team until 2023
Bangladesh hosts 10th D-8 summit Thursday: PM to join virtually
Most Read News
Bangladesh records highest ever 7,626 Covid cases, 63 deaths in a day
Let us build a healthier world for everyone
PM pitches for policy support to expand US-BD trade
Dhaka city is not likely to suffer earthquake greater than 7.5 magnitudes: Scholars
Child speaker Rafiqul Islam Madani arrested
No meeting, rally at mosques before and after prayers
Singer Indramohon Rajbangshi dies of COVID-19
Massive gas shortage ahead
Quader asks to make a list of Hefazat anarchists
3000-4000 sued over Saltha clash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft