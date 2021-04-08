Video
Home Back Page

Attacks on police, resort in Sonargaon

Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque, 82 others sued

Published : Thursday, 8 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondent

NARAYANGANJ, Apr 7: Three cases have been filed against Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh Joint Secretary General Mamunul Haque and 82 others on charges of attacking police and vandalising a resort in Sonargaon upazila of Narayanganj.
Some 500-600 unidentified people were also made accused in the cases, Mohammad Zayedul Alam, superintendent of Narayanganj police, told The Daily Observer. He said police filed two cases while a journalist filed another case on Tuesday night.
On April 3, local people besieged Room No. 501 on the 4th floor of Royal Resort in Sonargaon upazila where Mamunul Haque along with a woman was staying. He claimed the woman was his second wife. He was later taken into police custody.
At around 8:00pm, hundreds of Hefazat men ran riot in Sonargaon upazila. They vandalised the Royal Resort and the upazila unit office of the ruling Awami League before taking their leader to a nearby field where he reportedly ordered the agitated activists to calm down.
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Narayanganj City Corporation councillor and BNP leaders Iqbal Hossain early Wednesday in a case filed over Hefazat-e-Islam's violence during hartal in Siddhirganj.  The elite force nabbed Iqbal from his residence in Mijmiji area around 1:00am.
Jasim Uddin, additional police superintendent of RAB-11, confirmed the news.
He said Iqbal Hossain is a FIR-listed accused in cases filed over attack on police, preventing law enforcers from performing duties and in Anti-Terrorism Act.  Eight cases have been filed with Siddhirganj Police Station, accusing 3,536 people over violence during March 28 hartal enforced by Hefazat-e-Islam.


