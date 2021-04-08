

Indra Mohan Rajbongshi dies of C-19

The Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra musician breathed his last at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University around 10:20am on Wednesday, said BSMMU Director Brig Gen Zulfiquer Ahmed Amin.

Rajbongshi was closely associated with the film industry and worked as a playback singer and lyricist in many short films and feature films produced in Dhaka and Kolkata.

He won the Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin award in 2007 and the World Master Certificate award the same year in South Korea.

Rajbongshi released a series of albums. He established Bangladesh Lok Sangeet Parishad in 1998, aiming to collect, research and preserve the folk songs of Bangladesh.

"He was suffering from high blood pressure and respiratory distress caused by the coronavirus. He was shifted to intensive care unit after being admitted to the hospital on Monday," BSMMU Director Amin said. -bdnews24.com







