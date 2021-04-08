8 hurt in blast at chemical plant in Cumilla BSCIC

CUMILLA, April 7: Eight persons were injured in an explosion at a plant of Bengal Drugs and Chemical Works (pharmaceuticals) Ltd in Cumilla on Wednesday morning.

Jashim Uddin, deputy director of Fire Service and Civil Defence in Cumilla said the blast occurred around 10:00am in the material and packaging storage segment on the first floor of the plant in Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation's industrial estate in Cumilla.

On information, three units of firefighters went to the spot and rescued the injured, and admitted four persons, including a woman, to Cumilla Medical College Hospital.

At least eight persons were injured in the blast, said Inspector Nurul Islam, in-charge of Kandirpar Police Outpost.

The cause of the explosion could not be known immediately, he also said.

The blast completely damaged the walls on west and north sides of the building's first floor, the official added.