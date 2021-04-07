Video
Owners demand reopening of shops, malls in city

Published : Wednesday, 7 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Staff Correspondent

The business community leaders have urged the government to allow their shops and malls to reopen from tomorrow after the
government allowed public transport services to resume operations in the city areas from Wednesday.
They want to open their shops and malls from April 8 on a limited scale.
Already Bangladesh Dokan Malik Samity applied to the Prime Minister requesting to open their shops and malls from 10:00am to 4:00pm from Wednesday as Eid-ul-Fitr and Bengali New year are coming.
Cars, microbuses, rickshaws and auto-rickshaws were spotted in larger numbers in the city on Tuesday.
In the morning, there was a rush of vehicles at key points of Dhaka. Long tailbacks were seen in parts of the city.
The government banned public transports for seven days as the lockdown started on Monday. It will continue until April 11. The restrictions apply to markets, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants.
The 11-point directive allowed the government and private offices and banks to operate on a limited scale.
The lockdown rules came after an 18-point directive, including a reminder of using facemask and physical distancing rules, in a bid to curb the virus upsurge.


