Wednesday, 7 April, 2021, 4:01 AM
Hefazat Mayhem In City

Probe report against Mamunul on May 27

Published : Wednesday, 7 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Tuesday fixed May 27 for the submission of the probe report in a case filed against 17 Hefazat-e-Islam leaders including Mamunul Haque for attempted murder in recent violence by Hefazat-e-Islam in the Baitul Mukarram area.
Metropolitan Magistrate Dhiman Chandra Mondal passed the order on Tuesday.
Earlier on Tuesday morning, General Register Officer
(GRO) Md Abdul Motaleb received the First Information Report (FIR). On Monday night Khandaker Arif-uz-Zaman, a Dhaka South Jubo League leader, filed the case against them with Paltan Police Station.   
Mamunul, Joint Secretary General, was caught along with a woman at a resort in Sonargaon upazila of Narayanganj district on Saturday afternoon.
Later his fellows, unruly activists of the Hefazat-e-Islam snatched him from the spot after vandalizing the resort. The incident created a huge curiosity among the people.


