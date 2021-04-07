Video
Wednesday, 7 April, 2021
Home Front Page

Public transport service resumes today

Published : Wednesday, 7 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Staff Correspondent

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said that public transport will resume plying in all the city corporation areas from Wednesday maintaining health guidelines.
He announced the matter Tuesday afternoon through a video message from his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad.
Obaidul Quader, also
General Secretary of the ruling Awami League (AL), said, "The buses will run at half the capacity from 6:00am to 6:00pm. However, long distance inter-district bus services will remain suspended."
"In view of the lockdown situation, the government has reconsidered and approved the issue of public transport on some conditions taking into account the sufferings of the people working in various institutions, both public and private," he added.
According to the government decision, public transport of Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur, Gazipur, Cumilla and Mymensingh City Corporation areas will start service from Wednesday (April 7) morning.
Long-distance public transport will remain closed until further notice.
AL General Secretary also said that the decision will remain in force until further notice. At the beginning and end of each trip, the vehicles should be disinfected with disinfectant and transport and passengers should wear face masks and use hand sanitizer.
The decision came just two days after the government imposed a week-long restriction to tackle coronavirus spread. The restriction was also imposed on public      transport.


