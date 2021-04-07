UK, South African corona variants spreading rapidly

New variants of coronavirus recently discovered in UK, South Africa and Brazil are spreading rapidly in the country.

These variants are already on the rise in many countries around the world. Most of those variants were detected in the country in March last.

However, even before March, Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID) wrote about the detection of the variants of the UK and South Africa in Bangladesh in its publications.

GISAID is an organization that operates in partnership with the German government. It stores information of all genome sequences of coronavirus.

According to GISAID, variants of UK and South Africa were found not only in Dhaka or Chittagong but also in many parts of the country.

Several organizations that have recently done a large number of genome sequences have come to know about the presence of the Brazilian variant in Bangladesh.

This variant was found in the country in March. Earlier in January and February, the country was reported to have variants from the United Kingdom and South Africa. An analysis of data recently uploaded by GISAID shows that a South African variant was found by sequencing a sample collected on February 27.

This sample was collected from Khagrachhari in Chittagong division. The same variant was later found by sequencing a sample collected from Manikganj in Dhaka division on 28 February.

On March 9, a South African variant was found sequencing a sample collected from Sherpur in Mymensingh division.

Besides, the same variant was found in the sequencing of a sample of a woman collected from Dhaka on March 11. All of these were uploaded by GISAID on March 25.

Earlier, the first South African variant was found in Bangladesh on January 24 in a sample test. The information was uploaded to GISAID on February 6 this year.

According to GISAID, a South African variant GH/501Y.v2 (B.1.351) was found by sequencing a female sample on January 24, 2021.

The sample was sent to the Bangladesh Council for Science and Industry Research (BCSIR) from the lab of the Bangladesh National Institute of Laboratory Medicine and Referral Center.

GSAID received information about the UK variant by sequencing the samples collected from Sylhet on January 9 in the country.

This variant was found by sequencing samples collected from one woman. A UK variant was found by sequencing samples collected from a man on 11 January.

GSAID received information about the presence of a UK variant even after sequencing a sample on 25 January. These three samples were collected from Sylhet division.

The presence of a UK variant was also found by sequencing a male sample collected from Dhaka on 20 February while same variant was found of a young man's sample on 9 March and another sample collected from Dhaka on 14 March.

Information on these sequences was submitted to GSAID on March 25. These were uploaded to GISAID after sequencing by the Child Health Research Foundation.

Sequencing is being done by various organizations to analyze the progress of novel coronavirus infection in the country.

However, many organizations have not yet submitted sequencing data to GISAID. Also some data has been submitted recently, which is expected to be published very soon. The presence of South African variants has also been seen in these sequences.

Shahriar Rosen, a public health expert and analyst, said Changing character is very dangerous for viruses which cause great concern. Such dangerous strains of coronavirus have emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, California of the United States, New York, and neighboring India.

The most dangerous of these are the variants of the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil. These species are highly contagious, he said.

The UK variant is creating the most problems around the world. The study found that the new type of infection in the UK is 30 to 50 percent higher than previous and this type is 55 percent more lethal.

This UK variant has the biggest role behind the third wave of corona across Europe. "The sudden rise in infections makes us apprehensive about the spread of 'new strains' in Bangladesh," he added.

He further said one thing is important to remember - the dangerous type of corona can enter our country from any country. The new UK variant alone has spread to more than 90 countries around the world.

"So far, the South African strain has spread to 48 countries and the Brazilian variant has spread to at least 25 countries. That is why it is very important to control our all borders and implement strict quarantine," he cautioned.

Abu Jamil Faisal, member of Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19, said, "It is normal that new strains will come. Everything is open. However, it cannot be said now that the infection is increasing due to the availability of variants. We have never been able to stop the transmission. The infection is ongoing."

"I think the UK variant which is more contagious variant and the reluctance of people to follow hygiene rules are responsible for this sudden surge in Bangladesh. Somewhat reassuring, however, is that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is effective against the new strain in the UK. So everyone has to get vaccinated," he added.





