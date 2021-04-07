Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 April, 2021, 4:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Food transportation facing obstacle: Minister

Published : Wednesday, 7 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Staff Correspondent

Fisheries and Livestock and Minister SM Razaul Karim on Tuesday said there is obstacle to transport emergency food across the country during the government-imposed lockdown in Covid- 19 pandemic.
"Fish, meat, milk, eggs are essential products. At the same time, these are perishable goods. There will be no obstacle in transporting these foods," he said at a virtual meeting organized by the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry.
The ministry will take effective action in this regard by sending a letter to the administration and departments and agencies concerned, he added.
Secretary of the ministry Rawnak Mahmud, additional secretaries of the ministry, Shah Mohammad Imdadul Haque and Shyamal      Chandra Karmakar, Director General of the Department of Fisheries, Kazi Shams Afroz, Director General of the Department of Livestock Dr Sheikh Azizur Rahman and other senior officials were present at the meeting.
The minister has directed the officials of divisional and district fisheries and livestock asking to make necessary initiatives in this regard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Clear link between AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood clots in brain: European regulator
Shop owners and employees of different shops in the New Market
Owners demand reopening of shops, malls in city
Putin signs law to stay in power until 2036
Probe report against Mamunul on May 27
BD seeks $500m from WB to implement budget
Saudi to allow only ‘immunised’ pilgrims to Makkah
Public transport service resumes today


Latest News
Oxford pauses dosing in trial of AstraZeneca vaccine in children, teenagers
Four councillors among 13 injured in Munshiganj explosion
16,181 administered COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday
Kim Kardashian West is now a billionaire
UNICEF calls for easing distribution of COVID-19 vaccines
US job openings jump to two-year high in February
Fakhrul regrets BNP’s failure to revitalise organisations
North Korea to skip Tokyo Olympics over Covid-19 fears
Man 'killed by step brother' in Natore
PM offers economic zone, high-tech park for US investors
Most Read News
Nuclear energy for mankind
Suu Kyi's 2nd Nobel Peace Prize and contemporary thoughts!
Covid-19 pandemic--holding a mirror on our face
Bangladeshi brothers commit suicide killing 4 family members
Bus services in Dhaka, other cities to resume Wednesday
Mamunul among 17 Hefazat men sued
Bangladesh records highest 66 Covid deaths, 7,213 cases in a day
Death toll from launch capsize rises to 34
Govt asks to close all madrasas, except orphanages
Faridpur upazila parishad, police station vandalised
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft