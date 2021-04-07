Food transportation facing obstacle: Minister

Fisheries and Livestock and Minister SM Razaul Karim on Tuesday said there is obstacle to transport emergency food across the country during the government-imposed lockdown in Covid- 19 pandemic.

"Fish, meat, milk, eggs are essential products. At the same time, these are perishable goods. There will be no obstacle in transporting these foods," he said at a virtual meeting organized by the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry.

The ministry will take effective action in this regard by sending a letter to the administration and departments and agencies concerned, he added.

Secretary of the ministry Rawnak Mahmud, additional secretaries of the ministry, Shah Mohammad Imdadul Haque and Shyamal Chandra Karmakar, Director General of the Department of Fisheries, Kazi Shams Afroz, Director General of the Department of Livestock Dr Sheikh Azizur Rahman and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

The minister has directed the officials of divisional and district fisheries and livestock asking to make necessary initiatives in this regard.







