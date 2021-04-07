Madrasas to remain shut

The government has asked the authorities of all kinds of madrasas, including Qawmi Madrasas (residential and non-residential), to close their institutions till further notice to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus in the country.

However, orphanages will remain out of the purview of the instruction, said a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of

Education on Tuesday. The directive will not be relaxed, said the notification.

Taking the rise in Covid-19 cases into consideration, on March 29, the Prime Minister's Office issued a gazette notification to keep all educational institutions including madrasas closed, it said.

Besides, the government earlier extended the closure of all educational institutions till May 22.

Despite the directives, some residential and non-residential madrasas of the country remain open, which is a health risk in the current situation, added the gazette notification.







