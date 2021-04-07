Video
ICU crisis acute in Chattogram

CCC opens 50-bed Isolation centre for C-19 patients

Published : Wednesday, 7 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 6: Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) has inaugurated a 50-bed Isolation centre for the infected Covid-19 patients in Laldighi area.
CCC Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury formally opened the centre on Tuesday noon. The CCC has already appointed 11 physicians, 12 paramedics, 3 pharmacists, 8 ward boys, two storekeepers, and three ward masters for this Isolation centre.
On Tuesday, the number of coronavirus cases has crossed 42,000 -mark as 494 new cases were recorded after testing 2,540 samples at seven laboratories. The infection rate is 19.45 per cent.
Among the newly detected patients, 439 are from Chattogram city and 55 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.
"The total numbers of Covid-19 patients now stand at 42,301 only in Chattogram district," Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, told the Daily Observer.
The health expert of Chattogram has repeatedly urged the city dwellers to strictly follow the health rules and use masks.
Among the 42,301 coronavirus infected persons, 33,821 are the residents of the port city and the rest 8440 are residents of different upazilas of the district, the civil surgeon said.     "The number of patients recovered from the deadly virus infection has reached 34,410 in the Chattogram district with the recovery of 66 more patients on Monday," Dr Rabbi said, adding that the percentage of recovery rate stands at 81.34 per cent.
A total of 1512 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at designated hospitals here, the health official said.
He said the number of fatalities remained steady at 396 with one more death was reported from the district on Monday. Among the reported fatalities, 291 were the residents of the port city and the rest 105 were from different upazilas of the district.
The port city has been facing an acute shortage of intensive care units (ICUs) for critical corona patients.
There were a total of 80 intensive care units (ICU) including 30 in public and 50 in private hospitals which are all occupied by the patients.
Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) has facilities for 150 patients with 10 ICUs, BITID has facilities for 30 patients, Bangabandhu Memorial Hospital has facilities for 100 patients with two ICUs, Ma O Shishu Hospital has facilities for 20 patients with 10 ICUs, and Parkview hospitals has 10 ICUs.
Meanwhile, the second day of countrywide lockdown spent peacefully in the port city on Tuesday.
A total of 20 executive magistrates were on duty to impose the restrictions in the city.  A huge numbers of law enforcers also visited the different areas of the city to make the lockdown a success.


