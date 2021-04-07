Highest ever daily C-19 deaths, cases



People waiting in queue to get tested for Covid-19 at a sample collection booth at Mugdha Hospital on Tuesday amid rise in coronavirus infection. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Coronavirus claimed lives of 66 people during the period, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 9,384 with an overall fatality rate of 1.44 per cent, the release said.

As many as 7,213 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of infections in the country to 651,652 with an infection rate of 21.2 per cent.

Besides, 2,969 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to

558,383 with an 85.69 per cent recovery rate,

A total of 34,311 samples were tested at 237 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,847,935 samples have been tested in the country so far.

Among the deceased, 39 were men and 27 were women. Of them, 54 died in Dhaka, four in Chattogram, three in Rajshahi, two each in Khulna and Barishal and one in Sylhet divisions. Sixty-four patients died at hospitals while the rest two at home.

So far, 7,043 men and 2,314 women have died from Covid-19 across the country.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.

However, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 2,876,000 lives and infected at least 132,507,000 people across the world till Tuesday, according to worldometer.

As many as 106,838,000 people have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 219 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







