Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 April, 2021, 4:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM pitches for policy support to expand US-BD trade

Published : Wednesday, 7 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

PM pitches for policy support to expand US-BD trade

PM pitches for policy support to expand US-BD trade

Sheikh Hasina has stressed adequate policy support to further expand the bilateral trade between the United States and Bangladesh.
Bangladesh buys considerable amount of industrial raw materials and consumer items like cotton, soybean, and wheat from the United States, the prime minister said.
"All these items enjoy zero tariffs in Bangladesh. It is important that both countries provide adequate policy support to further expand bilateral trade," Hasina said at the virtual launch of the US-Bangladesh Business
Council on Tuesday.
Bangladesh's sustained economic growth, rapidly expanding domestic market and growing connectivity with a vast regional market of 4 billion people makes it a promising destination for US business and investment, said Hasina.
"We are constantly improving our physical, legal and financial infrastructures to facilitate foreign investment. My government is establishing 100 `Special Economic Zones' for rapid industrialisation. We are offering one dedicated Special Economic Zone for American companies to establish manufacturing facilities."
She thanked her ICT Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy for his support in the planning and implementation of the government's vision of a 'Digital Bangladesh'.
The prime minister highlighted Bangladesh's capability of using technology to improve transparency in governance and spur economic development.
"Today, Bangladesh exports more than $1 billion worth ICT products to over 60 countries, the US being the top export destination.
"According to the USAID's Comprehensive Private Sector Assessment 2019 for Bangladesh, the ICT industry is expected to grow nearly five-fold to reach nearly $ 5b by 2025.
"Bangladesh is now developing 28 Hi-tech parks for ICT industries with local and foreign investment. We are offering one Hi-Tech Park for ICT investment by US companies."
The launching of the US-Bangladesh Business Council reflects the growing interest of the US business community about investment and doing business in Bangladesh, said Hasina as she hoped that it will help expand economic partnership between the two countries.
     -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Clear link between AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood clots in brain: European regulator
Shop owners and employees of different shops in the New Market
Owners demand reopening of shops, malls in city
Putin signs law to stay in power until 2036
Probe report against Mamunul on May 27
BD seeks $500m from WB to implement budget
Saudi to allow only ‘immunised’ pilgrims to Makkah
Public transport service resumes today


Latest News
Oxford pauses dosing in trial of AstraZeneca vaccine in children, teenagers
Four councillors among 13 injured in Munshiganj explosion
16,181 administered COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday
Kim Kardashian West is now a billionaire
UNICEF calls for easing distribution of COVID-19 vaccines
US job openings jump to two-year high in February
Fakhrul regrets BNP’s failure to revitalise organisations
North Korea to skip Tokyo Olympics over Covid-19 fears
Man 'killed by step brother' in Natore
PM offers economic zone, high-tech park for US investors
Most Read News
Nuclear energy for mankind
Suu Kyi's 2nd Nobel Peace Prize and contemporary thoughts!
Covid-19 pandemic--holding a mirror on our face
Bangladeshi brothers commit suicide killing 4 family members
Bus services in Dhaka, other cities to resume Wednesday
Mamunul among 17 Hefazat men sued
Bangladesh records highest 66 Covid deaths, 7,213 cases in a day
Death toll from launch capsize rises to 34
Govt asks to close all madrasas, except orphanages
Faridpur upazila parishad, police station vandalised
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft