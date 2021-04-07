Video
Wednesday, 7 April, 2021
Miscellaneous

Sonali Bank opens whistleblower ombudsman's office

Published : Wednesday, 7 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Correspondent

The Sonali Bank Ltd  began activities of whistleblower's ombudsman with the aim of ensuring transparency and accountability in all the activities of employees of the largest commercial bank.
Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank, inaugurated the activities of the Ombudsman through video conference, says a press release.
AKM Kamrul Islam, Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of Sonali Bank Ltd. has been appointed as Whistle Blowers Ombudsman. it may be noted that AKM Kamrul Islam joined the Board of Directors of Sonali Bank Limited on 22.12.2018 and was re-appointed in 2020.
Whistleblowing means providing accurate and informative reports to the appropriate authorities on misconduct, corruption, fraud, embezzlement, fraud, etc. within the bank or providing and presenting information and evidence in this regard.  This policy guarantees the protection of the complainant or the informant.
The main objective of the Whistleblower Policy is to establish the bank as a fully credible bank free from malpractices, corruption, fraud, embezzlement, fraud and immoral activities within the bank. This Whistleblowing Policy-2021 was approved by the Board of Directors of the Bank on 11.01.2021.



