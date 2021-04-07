Video
Bid To Kill Hasina At Kotalipara

Death reference of 14 convicts reaches High Court

Published : Wednesday, 7 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

The death reference of 14 convicts, who plotted to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by planting a bomb at a public meeting venue in Gopalganj's Kotalipara in 2000, has reached the High Court for the examination of the trial court verdict.
Officials of the Dhaka tribunal brought the documents of the case, including the judgment, to the HC on Monday. Confirming the matter, Md Saifur Rahman, special officer of the HC, told journalists that the officials concerned received the documents.
The HC officials will now scrutinise the documents and then prepare a paper book for hearing on the death reference, he said.
Later, the court will hold a hearing on the death reference after preparing a paper book on it. On March 23, Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman of the Speedy Trial tribunal-1 sentenced 14 Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami (Huji) men to death in a sedition case filed in connection with the attempt to kill Sheikh Hasina, then Opposition Leader, in Kotalipara of Gopalganj in July 2000.
On March 11, the court fixed March 23 for delivering its judgement in the case after both the prosecution and the defence concluded their arguments.
On July 20 in 2000, a 76kg powerful bomb was planted at Sheikh Lutfor Rahman Government Ideal College playground at Kotalipara, where Sheikh Hasina was scheduled to address an election rally. Another 40kg heavy bomb was also planted at the temporary helipad on the same venue.
Army men recovered the bombs on July 21 and 23 respectively.  ASP Munshi Atiqur Rahman of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) filed the case on September 23 in 2000.


